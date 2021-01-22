Cooler temperatures expected in Pune this week
In just two days, the temperature in the city has witnessed a drop with the night temperature reported at 13.7 degrees Celsius on Friday.
On Wednesday, the night temperature was 16.1 degrees Celsius. According to weather officials, the temperature is likely to see a further drop in the next few days.
On Friday, the day temperature in Pune was recorded at 31.7 degrees Celsius. It was 1.3 degrees warmer than normal whereas the night temperature was 2.6 degrees warmer than normal.
Despite the warmer than normal night temperature, it has reported a significant drop in the last two days.
“Until January 24, the day and night temperature will see a rise after which, from January 25 to January 27, the temperature is set to decrease by two to three degrees Celsius in Pune as well as across central India which includes the state of Maharashtra,” said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra was reported at 34.8 degrees Celsius at Solapur on Friday and the lowest minimum temperature was reported at 9.6 degrees Celsius at Gondia.
The IMD has forecast dry weather in the state until January 26.
