Cop dies in hit-and-run case

A 38-year-old constable attached to Dehu Road Police Station died in a hit-and-run incident on the Pune-Mumbai highway late Monday night, said authorities. According to the police, Narute with helmet was on motorcycle when an unidentified driver of the four-wheeler vehicle applied brakes before hitting rear-end of the two-wheeler. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, identified as Sachin Narute, was on duty when the accident took place near Torana Hotel at around 10:30 pm.

According to the police, Narute with helmet was on motorcycle when an unidentified driver of the four-wheeler vehicle applied brakes before hitting rear-end of the two-wheeler. The motorist fled the spot after the accident. Locals rushed Narute to a nearby police station and doctors declared him brought dead when they took him to a hospital.

Mahendra Kadam, senior inspector, Ravet Police Station, said, “Narute was on his way to issue official summons when he met with the accident. Narute is survived by his wife and two daughters. A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.”