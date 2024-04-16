 Cop dies in hit-and-run case - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cop dies in hit-and-run case

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2024 10:40 PM IST

The deceased, identified as Sachin Narute, was on duty when the accident took place near Torana Hotel at around 10:30 pm

A 38-year-old constable attached to Dehu Road Police Station died in a hit-and-run incident on the Pune-Mumbai highway late Monday night, said authorities.

According to the police, Narute with helmet was on motorcycle when an unidentified driver of the four-wheeler vehicle applied brakes before hitting rear-end of the two-wheeler. (HT PHOTO)
According to the police, Narute with helmet was on motorcycle when an unidentified driver of the four-wheeler vehicle applied brakes before hitting rear-end of the two-wheeler. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, identified as Sachin Narute, was on duty when the accident took place near Torana Hotel at around 10:30 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the police, Narute with helmet was on motorcycle when an unidentified driver of the four-wheeler vehicle applied brakes before hitting rear-end of the two-wheeler. The motorist fled the spot after the accident. Locals rushed Narute to a nearby police station and doctors declared him brought dead when they took him to a hospital.

Mahendra Kadam, senior inspector, Ravet Police Station, said, “Narute was on his way to issue official summons when he met with the accident. Narute is survived by his wife and two daughters. A case has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Cop dies in hit-and-run case
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On