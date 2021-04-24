Cop suspended after drinking with accused

A police sub-inspector was suspended from Pune police after senior officials received a complaint of him drinking with a person accused of black marketing of Remdesivir.

“We received a complaint in this regard and upon primary investigation we found that he did drink with the person who was in custody for black marketing of Remdesivir,” said Srinivas Ghadage, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The officer was placed under suspension on Friday as the complaint against him was received by senior officers of the crime branch. The PSI was identified as Deepak Mane of Unit 4.

While trying to reach PSI Mane for a comment, his phone was found to have been switched off.

Pune police crime branch’s Unit 4 had arrested two siblings identified as Pradeep (25) and Sandeep Devdutt Late (23), residents of Balewadi and natives of Beed. They were found selling the injection for ₹25,000.

A case under various laws was registered at Chaturshringi police station on April 16. They were remanded to police custody and later released on bail by court.

The drinking session happened after the accused was let out of police custody, according to DCP Ghadage. There are further allegations of drunken misconduct by the PSI.

However, when asked about it, DCP Ghadage said, “The inquiry has been given to ACP Khadki. After the inquiry is over, further action will be taken.”

Further action against the PSI may include a criminal case, if found involved in the accusations against him.