Cops signed up to dating app to trap woman

The police had to set up an elaborate trap to arrest the woman who is found to have duped at least 16 men, according to the officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch.

Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said that the police investigating the case had to sign up for the dating application to find the woman.

“Multiple people signed up for the dating site to look for her. Initially, it was all men including two private individuals who were not policemen. She matched with some but did not initiate a conversation. We then decided to sign up with a woman’s profile. Some female officials signed up and we were tracking their account as she identified as a homosexual but had also mentioned interest in men. She matched with a female official and shared her number by afternoon,” said assistant police inspector Ambrish Deshmukh of Unit 4 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

Once the woman shared her phone number, the police could find the address it was registered to. The police could also find the multiple places she was at. She was arrested in the presence of female officials.

The police found her house near the general post office in Pune and followed her for a couple of days before confirming her identity as the woman in the received complaints.

During her police custody, she was found to have spent the money she stole on luxuries like clothes, marijuana, and parties, according to the police.

She also provided money to her mother who was under the impression that she held a job.