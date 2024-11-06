Cousin brother of Harshvardhan Patil extends support to Pravin Mane

Mayur Patil, cousin brother of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Harshvardhan Patil, has extended support to independent candidate Pravin Mane from Indapur assembly constituency. Comparing the political developments with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Harshvardhan said, “In the past 50 years, Pawar made many leaders, but they left him at regular intervals. (HT PHOTO)

The Indapur Agricultural Produce Market Committee former chairman’s offer of support to Mane on Tuesday is a setback for Harshvardhan ahead of the assembly polls.

Mayur said, “All cooperative institutes in Indapur are run by dictatorship. No political leadership took steps to develop Indapur tehsil.”

Mayur’s decision has further split the Patil family as Dudh Ganga chairman Prashant Patil, another relative, had already withdrawn support to Harshvardhan.

Comparing the political developments with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Harshvardhan said, “In the past 50 years, Pawar made many leaders, but they left him at regular intervals. Same is happening with him. Though few persons are leaving me, the support of common people in Indapur gives me the strength to fight polls.”

Ahead of the state assembly polls, Harshvardhan left the Bharatiya Janata Party and joined NCP (SP) and got the ticket to contest from Indapur.

Local NCP (SP) leaders, including Sonai Milk director Pravin Mane, Pune District Central Cooperative Bank director Appasaheb Jagdale and former Indapur deputy mayor Bharat Shah had opposed the candidature of Harshvardhan. Later, Mane filed his nomination.

The Indapur contest will be between NCP (SP) candidate Harshvardhan Patil, NCP’s Dattatray Bharne and Mane.

Meanwhile, Jagdale offered his support to Bharne on Monday.