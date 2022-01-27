Covid infection among those above 71 years and above highest in Maharashtra

PUNE According to the latest report published by the Medical Education and Drug Department (MEDD), a maximum per cent of Covid-19 cases is from the age group of 71 years and above in Maharashtra.

As per the report, as many as 511,323 persons in that age group have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus since the first wave which is 16.05 % of the overall population.

Doctors and experts note that the response to precaution dose by this age group is not very good.

So far, there are just 1,18,844 beneficiaries who have received the dose in the Pune district as per the CoWin dashboard till Thursday.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director, health services, Pune region, said that the response from senior citizens to the precaution dose is not as expected.

“Senior citizens, frontline workers and healthcare professionals are not very keen in taking the precaution dose, as a result, the beneficiaries’ turnout is not good. We have a good vaccine supply and those getting intimation should take their precaution dose,” said Dr Deshmukh.

He added that a major reason for less turnout for precaution dose is also due to the Omicron variant.

“Many beneficiaries feel that there is no need to take the vaccine as the Omicron variant is not very severe. But precautions are important for high-risk beneficiaries to keep them safe as we can see community transmission of the variant,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Speaking about the precaution dose for elderly citizens, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Hospital Board of India, said that beneficiaries should take the precaution dose as soon as they are informed.

“Many frontline and healthcare professionals are not taking precaution dose. It is important to take the third precaution dose for them as they are at higher risks than others,” said Dr Patil.