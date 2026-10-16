DLF's Q2FY27 net profit up by 10% to ₹1,301 crore; sales bookings down 12% to ₹3,800 crore

Real estate major DLF Ltd reported an almost 10% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301.35 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal, compared with ₹1,180.09 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's sales bookings fell 12% to ₹3,800 crore from ₹4,332 crore in the year-ago period, subject to verification of the current-quarter figure. DLF Ltd reported an almost 10% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,301.35 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal. (Picture for representational purposes only) (AI generated photo)

The company's net profit stood at ₹1,180.09 crore in the year-ago period; its total income rose to ₹2,297 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,261.80 crore in the same period last year.

According to a regulatory filing by the company, its operating cash flow was ₹1,858 crore, marking yet another quarter of sustained cash generation. The net cash position stood at ₹15,084 crore despite a significant dividend outflow of ₹1,980 crore.

In the first half of this fiscal, DLF's net profit rose to ₹2,095.25 crore from ₹1,942.76 crore in the year-ago period. Its total income, however, fell to ₹3,902.86 crore in the first six months of 2026-27 from ₹5,242.68 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

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In the commercial real estate business, DLF said its rental portfolio, spanning about 50 million sq ft, continues to demonstrate robust operating strength with industry-leading occupancy.

"A strong operational portfolio, marquee destinations currently under development along with an identified pipeline have laid down a strong foundation to deliver steady and sustainable long-term growth across our rental business," the company said in a statement.

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DLF’s luxury housing portfolio continues to grow The company’s luxury housing portfolio continued to see demand, with The Aureva, its luxury retirement housing project in Gurugram, selling out during the quarter.

The company highlighted that its luxury senior living project witnessed a complete sell-out, underscoring strong demand for such differentiated offerings. DLF sold all 172 senior living homes in Gurugram for ₹1,985 crore. The company said its super-luxury housing project, 'The Dahlias', continues to attract strong demand from customers.

DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects so far, covering more than 352 million square feet. The group has 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments.

DLF shares closed at ₹674 apiece on the BSE on October 16, up 0.66% .