Big cat attacks raise safety concerns for Kheri schoolchildren

The safety of schoolchildren in villages reporting big cat movement has become a major concern in Kheri, where at least six children have died in leopard attacks during the current financial year, including two recent fatalities on October 12 and 14. Nighasan forest officials interacting with villagers over safety measures against wild animals. (Sourced)

Villages near reserved forests in Palia, Nighasan, Dhaurahra and Mohammadi tehsils have reported frequent leopard movement, leaving parents worried about children attending government primary schools.

Rakesh Kumar, a block education officer earlier posted in Bankeyganj, told Hindustan Times that students and teachers of Bhammapur school had been shifted to a neighbouring composite school after a tigress with cubs was spotted in a nearby field. Normal classes resumed after the animal was driven back into the forest.

District basic education officer Praveen Tiwari said children’s safety was a top priority. During a recent visit to leopard-affected villages in Nakaha block, he advised parents to organise groups of 20-25 children, accompanied by four to six adults, for travel to and from school.

The education department is also conducting awareness drives through cluster-level meetings, block education officers and parent-teacher meetings to reinforce safety guidelines.

Forest officials are working with the education department to sensitise residents and students. Nighasan range officer Bhupendra Singh said awareness programmes and puppet shows were being organised in affected villages and schools to educate people about wildlife and safety measures.

He stressed that community awareness and vigilance were crucial to protecting children and reducing human-wildlife conflict.