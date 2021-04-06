Covid-19 forces business owner to move from mandaps to mobile mandaps

With restrictions on travel and weddings curtailing any kind of celebration during Covid, Dayanand Darekar, an old hand in the business of mandaps has come up with an unique idea- mobile multifunction hall unit, which can travel to wherever one wishes to get married or even hold a family function.

“I am in the business of weddings and giving mandap equipment for weddings, or any auspicious function, but lately due to Covid-19, and the latest lockdown has been bad for business with the weddings getting smaller and people not eager to spend a lot. Hence, I thought of giving a portable moving wedding hall which will be equipped with all the necessary amenities required to accommodate around 150 people,” said Darekar.

Darekar has made a movable foldable multipurpose hall which is affixed on a trailer and can be moved across the state.

“It is built on a trailer of the size 30 x 40 feet, it is air-conditioned, has a good sound system built in, generators, lights, and a stage too. We also provide with decorations and the catering too, all in ₹50,000 only,” said Darekar, who is in the business of mandaps for 20 years.

For the past week, Darekar is flooded with bookings from across the state for his mobile wedding hall.