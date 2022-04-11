Covid-19 impact: CM wants all pending health projects to be completed by next year
PUNE As the world returns to pre-pandemic levels, Covid-19 has definitely taught a lesson in public healthcare infrastructure. The Maharashtra chief minister on Saturday during a meeting with all health circles in the state instructed the public works department (PWD) and health department to ensure that all long pending projects which have been delayed due to multiple reasons and are currently at various stages have to be resumed and completed by next year. Sixteen such hospitals and trauma care centres are in the pipeline in Pune district which will be available to the public by next year.
Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director, health services Pune region, said, “The chief minister in a meeting on Saturday has instructed the PWD to ensure that all construction-related work for health projects needs to be completed within a year’s time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone has understood the importance of public health and so now, the government wants to focus on upgrading the existing health infrastructure and building new hospitals and trauma centres as per government guidelines. In Pune, we will have 16 new hospitals by next year, including four newly sanctioned ones which still require land allocation.”
Some of these 16 projects were approved in 2011 but remained pending due to land allocation or insufficient funds. The 16 include two rural hospitals in Taleghar and Malthan, two trauma centres in Wadgaon Maval and Jejuri, a sub-district hospital in Lonavala and Lohegaon, and four newly sanctioned rural hospitals at Uruli Kanchan, Dehu, Khadakwasla and Shirur that are awaiting land approval. Also, six new primary health centres have been planned in various talukas.
While rural healthcare primarily focuses on primary and secondary healthcare, it is important to start the right treatment at the right time to ensure that no tertiary treatment is required. Government guidelines suggest that there should be a trauma care centre after every 60km, the two new trauma care centres that are coming up at Wadgaon Maval and Jejuri have an operation theatre and 20 beds each, both of which are attached to rural hospitals to ensure better treatment.
Assam forms panel to decide action on irregularities in state civil service exam
The Assam cabinet on Monday approved formation of a high-level committee to decide on actions to be taken with regards to irregularities committed in state civil service exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission in the year 2013. Monday's cabinet decision has come after the submission of a 700-page report by the Justice (retired) Biplab Kumar Sharma commission earlier this month on anomalies in CCE 2013.
No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL
Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners. The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state's various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.
Cong alleges scam, demands minister's resignation
The Uttarakhand Congress staged a dharna outside the secretariat here on Monday alleging a scam in the recruitment of peons in cooperative banks and demanding the resignation of state cooperative minister Dhan Singh Rawat. The dharna was staged by former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal outside the secretariat gate in which newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and former chief minister Harish Rawat also participated.
Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday. Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Social activist Ekta Shekhar were present at the ghat.
UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'
A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday. The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended. Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, lineman Gokul (42) made a video levelling the allegations.
