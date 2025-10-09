CP recalls Porsche accident, says it brought to fore systemic corruption

Recalling the Porsche accident that sent shockwaves through the city last year, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the case not only exposed individual recklessness but also brought to light entrenched, systemic corruption. Kumar, chief guest at the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan special awareness programme organised by the Progressive Education Society’s Modern College, commended principal Nivedita Ekbote and the college management for raising awareness about de-addiction among the youth. (HT)

Kumar was addressing students at an awareness programme organised by Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. “The Porsche case which occurred last year — everyone knows about it. There was widespread criticism: people said Pune’s culture had been damaged, that the police and society were corrupt. One positive outcome amid all this was that layers of corruption within the system were revealed,” Kumar said.

Citing the case as an example of how one irresponsible act can devastate multiple lives, Kumar said, “The accused was just 17 years’ old. Because of his age, he is not in jail but his mother spent 14 months in Yerawada jail because of his mistake. His father is still behind bars after 17 to 18 months. Over 10 doctors from Sassoon Hospital are in jail because the blood sample was tampered with. One mistake destroyed an entire family.” The police will ensure that everyone involved in the case is punished, Kumar said.

Kumar, chief guest at the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan special awareness programme organised by the Progressive Education Society’s Modern College, commended principal Nivedita Ekbote and the college management for raising awareness about de-addiction among the youth. The police commissioner said that the police are also working toward the welfare of young people. “The central government’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ is an excellent initiative. Pune is called the Oxford of the East yet in recent times, we have seen some disturbing incidents,” he said, referring to a recent freshers’ party where several underage students were caught consuming alcohol. “Around 1,800 students participated in that event. When the police took action, some parents complained that their children had been expelled. But everyone must take responsibility — your behaviour affects not only you but your parents and your institution’s reputation,” Kumar said, warning students that even a single lapse could have lasting consequences.

Kumar urged students to pledge to stay away from drugs and alcohol and to ensure that their peers do the same. He also directed them to report tobacco shops operating within 100 yards of colleges. “If you find any such shop/s, inform us. You can even come to the commissioner’s office and protest to help shut them down. If youth groups work with us, not even a gram of MD will circulate in Pune,” he said. The commissioner further announced plans to hold workshops for college managements and staff to strengthen the de-addiction movement. Furthermore, he said, “Social media has become very toxic — almost 80% of online comments are negative. Everyone should practise self-reflection. When I see negative remarks under positive posts, I feel like holding a parade for such people! You must limit screen time and set personal boundaries.”

He cautioned students, especially girls, against sharing personal photos or chats online. “Many girls approach us after getting into trouble. Boys must remember that respecting a girl’s dignity should be their first priority — even online,” he said. Concluding his address, Kumar announced that Pune will be made a hoarding-free city before Diwali, reaffirming the police’s commitment to a disciplined and responsible civic environment.

Presiding over the event, Progressive Education Society joint secretary Jyotsna Ekbote said that the younger generation represents India’s future. “Our institutions have always aimed to nurture responsible youth who can take the nation forward. Staying free from addiction is key to building a developed India,” she said.