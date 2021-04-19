Cremation figure belies PMC count

PUNE: Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation has reported around 50 Covid fatalities in the city on Sunday, the bodies that arrived at various crematoriums actually outnumbered the figure shared by the civic body. According to officials involved in looking after crematoriums, the last three-four days have seen more than 100 cremations of Covid bodies happening each day. This at a time when PMC has reported 53 deaths on Sunday and 54 on Saturday. The state health department puts the fatalities in the city on Sunday and Saturday at 36 and 25 respectively.

Shrinivas Kandul, PMC electric department head and incharge of crematoriums tasked with coordination for last rites of Covid-19 bodies, said, “It is true that for last few days there is more burden and waiting period for ambulances carrying bodies have extended up to five hours at various crematoriums.”

On being asked about the mismatch of figures shared by PMC and number of bodies arriving at crematoriums, Kandul said, “It could possibly be because some people are bringing their dead at homes and registration at PMC may be happening later.

“Along with hospitals, bodies of those passed away at homes are also coming to crematoriums. For the past two days, around 150 cremations have happened in the city,” said Kandul, adding that PMC has allowed cremating bodies traditionally using wood though previously they were allowed only at electric crematoriums.

The municipal administration has also decided to open all the 21 crematoriums in the city for performing the final rites. As the fatalities have started increasing, Pune Municipal Corporation has appealed to various organisations to help them in performing the final rites.

PMC official said the civic body has appealed to various organisations to come forward for cremation work. “We are training 30 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members on how to cremate bodies. They will carry out cremation at Vaikunth and we are planning to send bodies from Sassoon General hospital at Vaikunth,” said Kandul.

Another PMC official on anonymity media, “Situation is very bad on the ground. To avoid the waiting period, we are transporting bodies from one crematorium to another where there is less rush, but some elected members are opposing to send the bodies from other areas. Many a times, resident of one area may be taking treatment at a hospital far from his home. If death happens at the hospital, we try and send it to a nearby crematorium though relatives or some elected members have been opposing it and demanding the bodies to be brought to the crematoriums located in their areas, leading to mismanagement. We are requesting all to look it as a city and not take an area- specific approach.”

Rashid Khan, who is a Shiv Sena leader and helping PMC for last one year in carrying out cremation of Covid death victims, said, “For last one week, it’s a really bad situation. We are working round the clock. From 8am t0 midnight we are performing final rites. Earlier we were doing only for Muslims and Christians, but are now helping to do final rites on Hindu bodies too.”

Khan said, “At least seven to eight bodies are waiting at various hospitals to be picked up.”

Ambulance driver Anita Gosavi who is helping to carry Covid death victims said, “On Monday I waited for three hours at Bhosari crematorium to drop the body as earlier ambulances were in queue. As there is rush at crematoriums, we cannot reach hospitals on time to pick up next body.”