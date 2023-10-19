Cricket fans fume over mismanagement at MCA Stadium

There was disappointment in store for thousands of cricket fans who had booked tickets for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 India-Bangladesh face-off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Gahunje, on Thursday, October 19, as they struggled to get entry into the stadium due to the mismanagement of the organisers. fans seen standing in queue outside the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Gahunje, on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Ranjit Godbole posted on ‘X’ and said, “Coming to watch a game at the Pune Gahunje Stadium is one of the worst experiences for any cricket-loving person. It takes a lot of time to enter the stadium despite starting a couple of hours early. Most of my friends have stopped going for events held at this stadium. Sadly, some of us don’t have a choice and have to go for the sake of their kids.”

Another cricket fan, Yashodhan Panse, who went to see the match, said, “Pune Stadium still awaits the entry of fans. Around one hour to go for entry into the stadium; pathetic management by BCCI and MCA.”

While Dr (major) Akhilesh Mishra posted on X and said, “Empty stands at Gahunje Stadium while fans like me were pushed in queue multiple times.”

Long queues were seen at the entry gates of the Gahunje Stadium; people not only from Pune city but from across the district, Mumbai and other parts of the state had come to watch the match. Over 3 km long vehicle queues could be seen as fans waited to get entry into the stadium.

Santosh Kivale, a resident of Gahunje village, said, “The organisers of this World Cup match have not carried out proper vehicle and traffic management. There are long queues of vehicles and locals are suffering.”

