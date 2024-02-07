Crime Branch arrest another accused in Mohol murder case

Crime Branch of Pune city police on Tuesday arrested one more accused in connection with murder of gangster Sharad Mohol. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Varun Mankar (31), a resident of Dattawadi in Pune. With the latest arrest in this case, the total number of accused arrested has now reached 16. After verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, the crime branch team on Tuesday arrested Mankar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said that they have recovered over 15,000 audio clips in this case, out of which six were found to be suspicious. In one of those suspicious recorded calls between Munna Polekar and Namdeo Kangude, police got the lead of Abhijit Mankar. After verifying the authenticity of the audio clip, the crime branch team on Tuesday arrested Mankar. Police said the accused will be produced in court and further investigation in this case is going on.