Crime Branch raids prominent restaurant for operating illegal hookah bar, two apprehended

The raiding team seized hookah material and equipment worth Rs16,849 and picked up two staffers, including the manager, against whom a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hadapsar police station. The team comprised senior police inspector Bharat Jadhav; assistant inspector Ashwini Patil-Yewle; and police constables Ajay Rane, Kishore Bhujbal, and Omkar Kumbhar.

Sr. PI Jadhav said that a case under sections 4A and 21A of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Maharashtra Amendment Act 2018 was registered at the Hadapsar police station. “We seized hookah equipment worth Rs16,849 and various flavours during the raid. Our men had received a tip-off about the illegal hookah bar at Cult Terra House and accordingly, the raid was planned. The restaurant was raided and we found an illegal hookah bar functioning with the service being extended to the guests. We apprehended two persons and they were brought to the police station after which a case was registered.” The hotel owner, when contacted, could not be reached for comment.

It may be recalled that the residents of Wadgaon Sheri had earlier complained about increasing noise pollution due to the booming nightlife in the neighbourhood. There had been several complaints against nightclubs in Kalyani Nagar, Mundhwa and Koregaon Park for playing loud music after 10 pm and disturbing the residents’ sleep. Locals had pointed out that not only was there increasing noise pollution but also increasing crime in the area due to these nightclubs. Residents had demanded strict action against rooftop and open restaurants with hookah bars saying that these establishments were flouting norms with impunity and showing a complete disregard for the law. Residents had complained that police beat marshals on night duty were not attending to the residents’ calls and were instead found actively aiding unauthorised hotels, hookah bars and rooftop restaurants.