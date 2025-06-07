CWPRS to celebrate 109th foundation day with exhibition on June 14 

The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), a premier institution under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will celebrate its 109th foundation day on June 14, 2025, with a public exhibition showcasing its research, infrastructure, and achievements in the water and power sectors. The event will be marked with a public exhibition showcasing its research, infrastructure, and achievements in the water and power sectors. (HT)

CWPRS director Dr Prabhat Chandra, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said the day will begin with a lecture on “water governance” by DS Chaskar, chief engineer, National Water Academy, who will also be the chief guest. Founded in 1916, CWPRS has contributed to major national and international projects, including the Navi Mumbai Airport, Vadhvan Port, and the ongoing Kalpasar project.

Dr Chandra added, “Currently, about fifty small and big dams are under construction on the Indus, Chenab and Jhelum rivers, some of which have been completed, and some are in progress.”