Cyber criminals target motorists with fake RTO challans

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 03:02 am IST

These messages threaten legal action and urge immediate payment, often attaching malicious links or APK files

Cyber crime incidents linked to fake RTO e-challan messages are on the rise in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, raising serious concerns among police. Fraudsters are impersonating officials from the Regional Transport Office and sending deceptive messages through WhatsApp and SMS, warning recipients of unpaid traffic fines for alleged violations such as overspeeding or signal jumping. These messages threaten legal action and urge immediate payment, often attaching malicious links or APK files. Once clicked, the malware enables criminals to remotely access victims’ smartphones, steal sensitive banking details, and drain money from accounts within minutes.

Several residents have fallen prey to this scam. Reshma Nandi, a victim of cyber crime, said, “The message and phone call sounded genuine, and the person spoke confidently like a government officer. I panicked thinking it was a real legal issue and followed the instructions. Within minutes, 5 lakh was gone from my account.”

Cyber police have noted a clear pattern, with such messages being circulated late at night, on weekends, or during holidays, when it is harder to block transactions or seek immediate help from banks. Authorities have reiterated that official government departments never send APK files for challan payments and have urged citizens to verify any traffic fine only through authorised platforms.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “Citizens must clearly understand that the RTO or traffic police never send APK files or unofficial links for challan payments. All e-challans can be verified only through authorised government portals like parivahan.gov.in. Any message asking people to download an application or threatening legal action should be treated as suspicious. We appeal to the public not to panic and to verify information through official channels before making any payment.”

