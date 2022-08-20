Dahi Handi to be added in existing 5% sports quota, says Chandrakant Patil

After criticism from various quarters including opposition leaders and Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) action committee members, state higher education minister Chandrakant Patil clarified that there will not be additional reservation to any sport and Dahi Handi will be added in the existing list of sports for 5% reservation quota.

Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that ‘Dahi Handi’ will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. Shinde had said, “Dahi Handi will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra and Pro-Dahi-Handi will be introduced. The ‘Govindas’ will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.”

Following his announcement, there was criticism from opposition leaders. Leader of Opposition in state assembly Ajit Pawar said, “The chief minister has taken an emotional decision without considering administrative and technical aspects.” Congress leader Bhai Jagtap also criticised the decision saying, “Dahi Handi is Maharashtra’s tradition. It should not have been included in the quota category.”

Clarifying the issue, Patil on Saturday said, “There is an attempt to mislead people about Dahi Handi being given separate reservation, when the fact is that this has merely been added into the list of sports category which already has five per cent reservation.”

Earlier on Friday, MPSC action committee targeted the government saying, “Next in line for government will be video games.”