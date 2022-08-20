Dahi Handi to be added in existing 5% sports quota, says Chandrakant Patil
Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that ‘Dahi Handi’ will now be recognised as an official sport in the state
After criticism from various quarters including opposition leaders and Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) action committee members, state higher education minister Chandrakant Patil clarified that there will not be additional reservation to any sport and Dahi Handi will be added in the existing list of sports for 5% reservation quota.
Earlier on Thursday, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced that ‘Dahi Handi’ will now be recognised as an official sport in the state. Shinde had said, “Dahi Handi will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra and Pro-Dahi-Handi will be introduced. The ‘Govindas’ will get jobs under the sports category. We will provide insurance cover of ₹10 lakh.”
Following his announcement, there was criticism from opposition leaders. Leader of Opposition in state assembly Ajit Pawar said, “The chief minister has taken an emotional decision without considering administrative and technical aspects.” Congress leader Bhai Jagtap also criticised the decision saying, “Dahi Handi is Maharashtra’s tradition. It should not have been included in the quota category.”
Clarifying the issue, Patil on Saturday said, “There is an attempt to mislead people about Dahi Handi being given separate reservation, when the fact is that this has merely been added into the list of sports category which already has five per cent reservation.”
Earlier on Friday, MPSC action committee targeted the government saying, “Next in line for government will be video games.”
-
Jobs for govindas an “emotional decision”, Pawar tells Shinde
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's populist announcement of providing government jobs to govindas under quota for sportspersons could become a tricky issue. Leader of the opposition, Ajit Pawar, called it an “emotional decision” and queried how the eligibility of govindas would be determined for jobs. Also, what would be the fate of students who become eligible for government jobs by clearing competitive examinations. Pawar questioned its logic. Pawar said, questioning the practicality of the decision.
-
Man arrested for selling drugs worth ₹7.30 lakh in Pune
The Pune police arrested a Uganda national for selling drugs worth ₹7.30 lakh in Khadki bazaar area of Pune, said officials on Saturday. A team of Anti-Narcotics Unit 2 led by police inspector, Prakash Khandekar, and assistant police inspector MD Narke, other police personnel including PSI Digambar Chavan, Santosh Deshpande,Mayur Suryavanshi and Chetan Gaikwad received information about Ismail selling banned drugs. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Khadki to Yerawada road to nab the accused.
-
ATS nabs man from Shirdi for planting IED under Punjab cop’s vehicle
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said. Earlier this week, the Punjab police arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar.
-
Ludhiana | PSPCL directed to revise resident’s electricity bill
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to revise the electricity bill of a city-based senior citizen. Raj Kumar Thapar, 64, of Haibowal Kalan, had submitted a complaint against the corporation, Aggar Nagar Unit-2 sub-division , Ludhiana, through assistant executive and executive engineers (referred as opposite party or OP), alleging deficiency of services. The complaint Raj Kumar said he had a domestic power connection.
-
Pune police save man who tried to commit suicide
Bhosari MIDC police saved the life of a Moshi resident who attempted to hang Sukare on August 18. According to police officials, Sukare, tried to hang himself at 9.30 am on August 18. Before the act, he recorded a video and sent it to his friends and relatives. This is Sukare's second suicide attempt. Earlier, in his first suicidal attempt, Sukare tried to cut his hand nerve with blade, said officials.
