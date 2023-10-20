Daund Council engineer, consultant held in bribery case

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested an engineer and project consultant engineer working with the Daund Municipal Council for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 to clear a cheque under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on October 18. According to the officials, the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the municipal council office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the officials, the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the municipal council office. The arrested have been identified as Vijay Digambar Nale (27) and project consultant engineer Prashant Madhukar Jagtap (31).

A 52-year-old person has lodged a complaint with Pune ACB.

Nale, an engineer associated with PM Awas Yojana, demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 and later decided for ₹30,000. They were caught accepting the advance payment of ₹10,000, the sleuths said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON