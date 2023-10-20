News / Cities / Pune News / Daund Council engineer, consultant held in bribery case

Daund Council engineer, consultant held in bribery case

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 20, 2023 07:24 AM IST

The arrested have been identified as Vijay Digambar Nale (27) and project consultant engineer Prashant Madhukar Jagtap (31)

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested an engineer and project consultant engineer working with the Daund Municipal Council for allegedly demanding a bribe of 10,000 to clear a cheque under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on October 18.

According to the officials, the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the municipal council office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the officials, the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the municipal council office. The arrested have been identified as Vijay Digambar Nale (27) and project consultant engineer Prashant Madhukar Jagtap (31).

A 52-year-old person has lodged a complaint with Pune ACB.

Nale, an engineer associated with PM Awas Yojana, demanded a bribe of 50,000 and later decided for 30,000. They were caught accepting the advance payment of 10,000, the sleuths said.

