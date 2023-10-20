Daund Council engineer, consultant held in bribery case
The arrested have been identified as Vijay Digambar Nale (27) and project consultant engineer Prashant Madhukar Jagtap (31)
The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested an engineer and project consultant engineer working with the Daund Municipal Council for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 to clear a cheque under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on October 18.
According to the officials, the duo was caught red-handed accepting the bribe at the municipal council office. The arrested have been identified as Vijay Digambar Nale (27) and project consultant engineer Prashant Madhukar Jagtap (31).
A 52-year-old person has lodged a complaint with Pune ACB.
Nale, an engineer associated with PM Awas Yojana, demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 and later decided for ₹30,000. They were caught accepting the advance payment of ₹10,000, the sleuths said.