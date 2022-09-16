Days after flooding on streets, a deja vu moment at Pune bridge amid heavy rain

Amid incessant downpour across Maharashtra, Pune and Mumbai are bearing the brunt too with streets waterlogged and vehicular movement disrupted. While Mumbai - often hailed as India's financial capital - on Friday saw massive traffic snarls, Pune's Baba Bhide bridge - which is often submerged during heavy rain - had a deja vu moment too. This comes just days after a few hours of rain in the city had brought normal lives to a standstill.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI on Friday showed the bridge under water amid updates on the water levels of the Mula Mutha river rose after 22,880 cusecs of water was released from Khadakwasla Dam. Maharashtra has been receiving heavy rains for the last few days, compelling authorities to take note.

Maharashtra | Water level of Mula Mutha River in Pune rises, submerging Baba Bhide Bridge after 22,880 cusecs of water released from Khadakwasla Dam today due to continuous rainfall in the catchment area. pic.twitter.com/uG6uYOWbPh — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall in Pune city is likely to reduce from Saturday. The head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said that “as the system is moving northwards there are chances of rainfall activity will be reduced from September 17”.

“Skies in the city will be partly cloudy from September 17 till September 19 with light rainfall. There are no warnings for the ghat regions after tomorrow,” he added.

Earlier, IMD officials had said that there is a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood - due to its likely interaction with the trough in middle latitude westerlies, the system is likely to recurve gradually north-northeast wards towards East Uttar Pradesh till September 18.

In its weather forecast, the IMD Pune on Friday said there will be a “generally cloudy sky, one or two intense spells, light to moderate rain very likely and heavy to isolated very heavy rain in ghat areas.”

On Sunday, a two-hour intense rainfall in the city had left several areas in Pune waterlogged, huge traffic jams, and power supply disruptions. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, waterlogging was reported in Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, Camp, Kondhwa, Undri, Wagholi, Kalyaninagar, Mundhwa, Bavdhan, Hinjewadi, and Kharadi leading to traffic jams.

Meanwhile, the met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert in coastal areas of Maharashtra. Mumbai and its adjoining districts - Pune, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad are on a ‘yellow’ alert.

An 'orange' alert indicates 'very heavy rainfall' - between six and 20 cm. A 'red' alert indicates rainfall over 20 cm while 'yellow' Indicates between six and 11 cm of rainfall.

