Days after protests, academic activity continues to be partially halted at Lalit Kala Kendra and FTII

More than 10 days after clashes at Lalit Kala Kendra on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus between right wing group members and students over a play that allegedly had derogatory scene and dialogues, classes at this department of performing arts have not resumed. The Lalit Kala Kendra on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus wears a deserted look on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Students claim that they are scared while professors are mum while the SPPU-appointed committee has begun probe into the incident, which led to arrest of the head of department (HoD) and five students and their release on bail.

Some students at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) have been boycotting classes ever since clashes were reported on the campus between them and right wing group members over a controversial banner on January 23. The administration, however, said that many other students barring few have been regularly attending classes.

“After the incident happened on January 22, at that day itself we told the FTII administration to look into what happened on students and condemn it. Instead of condemning the attack on students, the administration formed an inquiry committee with proctor serving notices to around 30 students on the campus. So, our demand is that there should be one student representative in this inquiry committee, and strict security protocol should be implemented on the campus. Since January 23, majority of students have stopped attending classes in protest against the decision of the administration,” said a member of FTII students’ association.

On January 22, a clash broke out on FTII campus over a banner displaying a message that condemned the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid and calling it death of constitution. A group of people barged into the campus and engaged in a physical altercation with the students who had put up the banners. The FTII students’ association alleged that four students sustained injuries in the incident.

Through the notices served on different dates from January 24 onwards, students were told that what happened on January 22 on the campus was unauthorised and organised without permission of the administration. Students were given two days to respond to these notices, for which some of the students have given their written replies to the institution. Post inquiry, disciplinary action will be taken against student found guilty, the administration has stated.

Another member of FTII students’ association said, “Currently, the mental state of students is not to attend classes after the January 22 incident on the campus.”

Prateek Jain, FTII registrar, said, “There was an incident happened on the campus for which counter FIRs have been lodged. The matter is under police investigation and our comment could affect the investigation as our students are involved in it. We are focusing on peaceful functioning of the academic institution and have taken preventive steps to strengthen our security protocols. Our internal inquiry committee is also looking into the incident.”

Rahul Sasane of the University Student Struggle Action Committee said, “There has been an atmosphere of fear amongst most students from Lalit Kala Kendra and they are not keen to attend classes after the February 2 incident. Due to heavy police bandobast at the department, girl students are afraid to attend classes.”

One of the students from the department said, “We do not support any ideologies, but are now scared of attending the classes after the violent incident. If anything happens again, our parents will not send us to SPPU campus.”

A professor and five students of SPPU’s Lalit Kala Kendra were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on “Ramleela” that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues. The police action came a day after a scuffle broke out inside the varsity campus at Lalit Kala Kendra on February 2 evening between students and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists over the play enacted at the centre as a part of competition.

Meanwhile, a senior SPPU administration official said, “Only a few students are attending classes at Lalit Kala Kendra department. Though there is no issue of fear for students as things have turned normal, we are concerned about students’ safety and have tightened security arrangements at the department.”