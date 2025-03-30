Decline in child mortality rate in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has recorded a decline in child mortality, with the rate dropping to 16 deaths per 1,000 live births, according to the sample registration system (SRS) report of the central government, state health department officials said on Saturday. The 2018 data showed 19 deaths per 1,000 live births. The Centre’s report highlights that Maharashtra’s neonatal mortality rate stands at 11 per 1,000 live births, achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2030 target of below 12 deaths per 1,000 live births. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, joint director of health, Maharashtra, said, “A core committee has been set up under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, which reviews strategies every three months. Additionally, the women and child development (WCD) department coordinates with various schemes for child welfare.”

Public health department official data shows 17,150 deaths in the 0-5 age group in 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023). The figure dropped to 13,810 in 2023-24 and declined to 12,438 in 2024-25 (April 2024 to February 2025).

Special committees have been formed in tribal districts to address child mortality with the support from the tribal development department and WCD. The public health department has also established child mortality investigation committees in each district, besides setting up 55 special newborn care units (SNCUs) across all districts, treating approximately 60,000 to 70,000 sick and low-birth-weight newborns annually. The Kangaroo Mother Care method is widely used in these units, contributing to one of the highest success rates in the country for discharging healthy newborns.

Under the Janani Shishu Suraksha programme, free medical treatment, nutrition, and referral services are provided to children in the 0-1 age group.

Dr Kailas Baviskar, deputy director of health, Maharashtra, said, “ASHA staff conduct home visits for all newborns, monitor their health, and refer critically ill children for treatment covering one million newborns in a year. Around 90,000 sick children are diagnosed and provided treatment and referrals.”

To address malnutrition, 79 nutrition rehabilitation centres (NRCs) are operational at district and taluka levels.