Decomposed body found in Ambegaon

PUNE A decomposed and headless body of a man was found on a hillock in Ambegaon on Saturday. The body was handed over to his children on Sunday evening.

The man has been identified as Rajendra Mahadev Jadhav (55), an out-of-work labourer from Mahabaleshwar, Satara. Jadhav provided horse rides for tourists at the hill station.

“He was facing a murder case for allegedly setting his wife afire and killing her. The case is in Mahabaleshwar. Prime facie it looks like he died by suicide and the animals ripped his head and parts of flesh off and left the carcass to rot,” said assistant inspector Sachin Dhamane of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

he couple has two sons, both of whom are daily wage labourers. An accidental death report was registered in the case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.