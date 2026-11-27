Two days after being named among the recipients of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) satirical ‘City Defacement Awards’, BJP leader and standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale on Thursday appealed to his supporters to remove flex banners bearing his photographs. BJP corporator Sunil Pande and NCP corporator and Leader of Opposition Nilesh Nikam have also joined the voluntary removal drive, responding to the civic body’s campaign against visual pollution. BJP corporator Sunil Pande and NCP corporator and Leader of Opposition Nilesh Nikam have also joined the voluntary removal drive. (HT PHOTO) more

“I have already asked my supporters to remove all the flexes and banners and most have already been removed. We have collectively decided not to deface the city and I appeal to everyone to support this initiative,” Bhimale said.

Bhimale, whose name figured prominently in the political category under the moniker ‘Saheb’, received the highest number of complaints on the PMC’s crowdsourced portal. The listing coincided with his birthday on November 25, triggering further discussion over unauthorised flex banners bearing photographs of political leaders.

However, Bhimale denied responsibility for the unauthorised banners and questioned how he could be held accountable for banners put up without his permission. He said he sought photographs of the complaints from civic officials and received two images; one showed a legally permitted banner.

“I asked officials to share the photographs of the complaints and received two. One of them was legal, while the other was removed by my team at 10 am on Wednesday. We have also conducted our own drive against illegal hoardings and do not support such practices. If someone puts up my photograph without my permission, how can I be held responsible? The administration is trying to tarnish our image. I have appealed to everyone not to put up my photographs anywhere,” Bhimale said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sunil Pande, corporator from Deccan, personally removed a flex banner in his area. “My hoarding was legal and all the municipal fees had been paid by cheque. The photograph of me removing a board near Kamla Nehru Park was taken in a light-hearted moment. The 10-15 birthday flexes put up around Patwardhan Baug on November 21 were installed by local organisations and removed the following day. I also thank regional office head Asmita Tambey for ensuring that the banners were removed,” said Pande.

Nikam has also extended his support to the PMC campaign and assured the civic administration that he would ensure the removal of all banners bearing his name and photographs.

Thanking the civic administration for bringing the issue to his attention, Nikam said he had instructed his team to remove the banners.

“I have instructed my people to remove all banners. The Commissioner has my full support and cooperation in this drive. I will make a sincere and conscious effort to do my part. Let us all support this initiative,” he said.

Nair welcomes voluntary removal

Additional municipal commissioner Prajit Nair welcomed the response from political representatives, saying voluntary removal of flex banners would help the civic administration tackle visual pollution.

“We are thinking positively. If people come forward and remove the flex banners voluntarily, that is a good thing,” Nair said.

Referring to his social media post, Nair said he had highlighted the removal of a flex banner by ‘Bhau’. He also recalled a conversation with corporator Prithviraj Sutar, who informed him that he had already removed his banner.

Nair said Sutar had asked him what he was expected to put up again after removing the banner and how he was supposed to send a photograph as proof of its removal.

Sharing figures from the campaign, Nair said the number of pending flex banners had dropped from 88 to 60 within a day, indicating progress through voluntary cooperation.

PMC removes 1,600 flex banners in three days

The PMC’s Sky Sign Department has intensified its removal drive across the city. Sandeep Kadam, head of the department, said around 1,600 flex banners had been removed so far, compared with 800 to 850 a day earlier.

“Most of the flex banners have been removed. Only the updates need to be uploaded to the respective portal or website. Flex banners belonging to Shrinath Bhimale, Sunil Pande and Prithviraj Sutar have also been taken down. Although they did not personally remove all the banners, those that had remained unnoticed were subsequently removed as well,” Kadam said.

He added that only a few scattered banners remained across Pune and the department expected to complete the clearance within the next two to four days.

“Yesterday, around 800 to 850 flex banners had been removed. Today, the number has crossed 1,500 and reached approximately 1,600. A few banners are still remaining, but these will also be removed shortly,” he said.

The PMC launched the crowdsourced portal to encourage citizens to report unauthorised flex banners and help curb visual pollution. The civic administration has appealed to political leaders, organisations and citizens to voluntarily remove such banners rather than wait for enforcement action.