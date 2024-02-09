 Defence estates director who exposed fraudulent sale of bungalows transferred - Hindustan Times
Defence estates director who exposed fraudulent sale of bungalows transferred

Defence estates director who exposed fraudulent sale of bungalows transferred

ByNadeem Inamdar
Feb 10, 2024 05:38 AM IST

Southern Command Defence Estates Director Saurav Ray has been “abruptly” transferred by the Director General of Defence Estates (DGDE) Office. The 1994 batch Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer, who was transferred on Friday, had been provided “security” by the Pune police a week ago for perceived “threats from vested elements” following his action against fraudulent sale of central government owned defence properties.

Ray, posted at Southern Command on May 22, 2023, had detected irregularities related to fraudulent sale of old grant bungalows (OGBs) in Pune during his ten-month stint. (HT PHOTO)

Ray, posted at Southern Command on May 22, 2023, had detected irregularities related to fraudulent sale of old grant bungalows (OGBs) in Pune during his ten-month stint.

The DGDE order stated that keeping in view of “administrative exigencies” with the approval from the competent authority (defence ministry), the IDES officers of senior administrative grade have been transferred.

C Ravindra, an IDES officer of 1993 batch and the Director of Defence Estates, Northern Command, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director in the Directorate of Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune.

Ray has been posted as Director of Defence Estates, Eastern Command, Kolkata. According to the rules, an IDES officer is posted to complete a three-year tenure in his or her existing posting. Ray was on deputation to cabinet secretariat, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) from 2003 to 2016, and the custodian of enemy property for India from August 2020 till May 2023.

The former intelligence officer had lodged 21 cases in CBI against giving away prime enemy properties for free.

Ray who in 2001 exposed the infamous Adarsh scam was a victim for resisting transfer of defence land in Ahmednagar Cantonment in 1997 and sent to Srinagar, Kashmir.

Between 2016-2019, he served as the Director, Defence Estates at Eastern Command, Kolkata.

The DG office had transferred acting defence estates officer (DEO) Pune Circle, Amitkumar Mane, who had sealed four bungalow properties and initiated takeover proceedings of Camp’s oldest club for non-payment of dues worth 17 crore and lease expiry.

Mane was transferred by the DGDE on January 22, and reinstated as additional DEO, Pune, the next day.

