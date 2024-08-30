Delay in construction of RoB on Pune-Miraj railway line irks residents; Congress to hold protest

Though Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) did the groundbreaking of the Railway Over Bridge (RoB) at Ghorpadi before Lok Sabha elections, the work still remains incomplete on ground as residents face traffic jams on the route. The BJP is misleading the people. If they did the groundbreaking of the project then why has a single pillar not been erected yet, says Congress leader. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The civic body has planned two RoBs, one on Pune-Solapur railway line and another on Pune-Miraj railway line. While the Solapur line is operational, the work on Miraj line has not commenced yet.

Satish Atwale, a local resident, said, “Every day there are traffic jams in the area. If the RoB would be functional the traffic would have improved here.”

Congress party leaders have now decided to hold a protest over the issue on Friday.

Arvind Shinde, city unit president, Congress, said, “Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Sunil Kamble did the inauguration of both the ROBs before Lok Sabha elections, but only one RoB is functional.”

“The BJP is misleading the people. If they did the groundbreaking of the project then why has a single pillar not been erected yet,” he said.

Umesh Gaikwad, BJP local corporator, said, as police have announced traffic diversion now, we would be able to start the work on Pune-Miraj railway line soon.

“Already there is traffic diversion at Bund Garden and Koregaon Park areas. If more diversions are implemented it will create chaos,” he added.