Delegation to meet union aviation minister for Pune airport-related issues

PUNE In a bid to discuss about extension work of Pune’s Lohegaon international airport, and also about the demand for a civilian airport for Pune region, a delegation from Pune is all set to have a meeting with the union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 24.

There is a long pending demand for having a civilian airport, as currently, passenger flights are operating from Lohegaon international airport, which is of the Indian Air Force (IAF). On other hand, it is expected that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar too is going to hold a meeting soon with ministry of defence (MoD) to discuss the proposed Purandar international airport site-related issues.

Sudhir Mehta, president of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) Pune on Tuesday tweeted, “A delegation of Pune representatives will be meeting union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 24, to discuss both extension of current airport and long pending Civilian Airport for our region. I will also be inviting minister to MCCIA Pune to interact with stakeholders and expedite solutions,”

Several domestic flights and a few of the International flight operations are carried out daily from Lohegaon airport. Now, after the ease of restrictions, the flight operations have gained pace.

Meanwhile NCP chief, Sharad Pawar will meet MoD in next few days to discuss issue related non-objection certificate (NOC) for the new Purandar airport which was cancelled by the minister in September 2021. The site originally proposed for the international airport was changed because of opposition from villagers in Purandar tehsil. A revised proposal, with a change in location, was submitted to the Centre for approval. The MoD gave the NOC on August 12, 2021, with certain conditions for the proposed new site however the NOC was cancelled later on September 29, 2021.