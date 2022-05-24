Delhi engineer’s body traced near Duke’s Point in Lonavla
Pune: The four days of frantic search for the missing Delhi-based engineer Farhan Shah (24) ended on Tuesday after the rescue team recovered the trekker’s body from a 350-foot gorge near Duke’s Point in Lonavla during the morning hours.
The body was traced by rescuers from INS Shivaji team who had joined the local police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Shivdurg Prathistan teams, in finding the engineer who had lost his way.
Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune rural, said, “The body of the missing youth was located deep in the gorge. Since it’s a steep area, the youth may have slipped and fell in a state of panic.” By afternoon, police and NDRF teams retrieved the body from the gorge.
Police officials and other rescuers said that the location from where Shah’s body was recovered is not known for frequent mishaps.
“Since he was on a solo trip it became difficult for him to reconnect with the outside world. Otherwise, the area where he went missing is not prone to accidents or trekkers going missing or meeting with accidents,” said Deshmukh.
Shah, a mechanical engineer from Delhi who was on a tourist visit at Duke’s Nose Point (Nagphani) at Lonavla near Pune went missing in the forest on Friday afternoon. Expert rescuers from Lonavla, Kurwane and Khopoli villages had joined the police-led search operation during the past four days.
The missing youngster had come to Kolhapur for some official work. He works in a Delhi-based robotics firm. Shah stayed for a day in Kolhapur, Pune and went to Duke’s Point at Lonavla to tour the area as hiking was his passion. He was alone at the time he messaged his brother and friends that he was walking in the wrong direction and lost track in the forest. He also told his friends on phone that they should start searching for him as he had lost his way, police officials said.
According to the deceased’s brother Farheen Shah, who is also an engineer, during the last phone call that Farhan made on Friday, he felt exhausted and was running out of water.
“We were searching for him for the past four days and the family was worried for him. He had told me that his drinking water was getting over and he was getting exhausted. We are in a state of shock and are checking his belongings and other details,” Farheen said over the phone.
Anand Gawade, director, local rescue team Shivdurg Pratishthan, said, “We had been interacting with Farheen during the search operation as well as facilitating his brother’s body to Delhi. He told us that his father was a former Air Force officer and the family is settled in Delhi. He had come for some assignment and later visited Lonavla.”
Shiv Kumar, assistant commandant, NDRF, said that the place where Farhan’s body was recovered was a steep slope covered by bushes. “Our team on the spot feel that he may have slipped and fallen down,” said Kumar.
-
Accusations, rebuttals as SP, BJP spar in UP Assembly
The state assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government ministers of becoming arrogant and using questionable language in the House after their victory in 2022 polls. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign had led to the BJP's victory in the poll or else its candidates would have lost deposits in the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.
-
Jail officials delaying treatment to all Elgar Parishad case accused: Sagar Gorkhe writes to HM
Sagar Gorkhe, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence case, has written to state home minister Dilip Walse-Patil alleging that Taloja jail authorities are discriminating against several accused in the case and deliberately delaying medical treatment to them even though they are suffering from several serious ailments. In the letter dated May 20, Gorkhe said that he is suffering from backache, severe joint pain and skin allergy.
-
₹150-crore gold smuggling racket unearthed, two arrested
Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai, on Tuesday arrested two members of an international gold smuggling syndicate and seized gold worth ₹7.39 crore which was brought from Hong Kong. DRI suspects that the accused are part of the syndicate that has smuggled gold worth ₹150 crore into the country. The DRI had received intelligence that the smugglers had managed to conceal gold in a consignment arriving from Hong Kong.
-
Woman’s body found in sack on railway tracks
Mumbai: A case of murder was registered on Tuesday after the body of a woman in her twenties was found in a sack on the tracks between Mahim and Matunga railway station on Tuesday morning. The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police has found four stab wounds in the deceased's stomach. Senior police inspector of Mumbai Central GRP, Kedari Pawar said the body was not dismembered, however, her throat was slit and there were four stab wounds on her stomach.
-
525 AC electric buses to join BEST fleet by December
The city's public transport will soon take the eco-friendly route as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking is set to replace half of its fleet of buses with electric ones by June 2023. The first batch of 525 new air-conditioned electric buses will arrive in the city by December this year. Lokesh Chandra, general manager, BEST, said, “We are expecting 525 buses in the next six months. The buses will be completely electric.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics