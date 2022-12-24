Home / Cities / Pune News / Demand for booster surges, Covishield unavailable at public hospitals in Pune

Demand for booster surges, Covishield unavailable at public hospitals in Pune

Published on Dec 24, 2022

Maharashtra reported 6,125 booster doses administered in the state on Saturday, highest in last month as per the Co-WIN application

A state health department official said that there are 1.7 million Covaxin doses available with the health department.
A state health department official said that there are 1.7 million Covaxin doses available with the health department. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

With many countries witnessing surge in Covid cases, prompting India to be on alert mode, many beneficiaries are taking the Covishield booster dose. The state department officials said that Maharashtra’s public hospitals do not have Covishield doses yet even as the Serum Institute of India (SII) has around 20 million doses of the vaccine, according to sources.

Maharashtra reported 6,125 booster doses administered in the state on Saturday, highest in last month as per the Co-WIN application. Total vaccination in Maharashtra was reported to be 8,366 on Saturday, also the highest in past 30 days.

A state health department official said that there are 1.7 million Covaxin doses available with the health department, although the number of Covishield recipients for first and second dose are higher than Covaxin.

Dr Sachin Desai, state Immunisation officer, said, “State health department does not have Covishield doses. We have demanded the same from the central government.”

“As we have observed low turnout for inoculation, around 1,000 vaccination sites are functional in the state. Private hospitals also have vaccination facilities,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Another source confirmed that SII has stock of around 20 million Covishield doses. SII officials refused to comment on whether the central or state governments have reached out for procurement of Covishield vaccines.

