Deputy mayor flags sanitation lapses, late attendance during surprise inspection

Pune deputy mayor Parashuram Wadekar conducted a surprise early-morning inspection of sanitation facilities and municipal depots in Bopodi and along the Aundh Road on Friday, flagging poor cleanliness and irregular attendance among civic sanitation workers, said officials on Saturday. Aundh–Baner assistant ward commissioner Vijay Naykal, municipal health chief Vijay Bhoir, health inspectors and supervisors were part of the team. (HT)

The inspection began at around 6 am with Wadekar visiting the sanitation depots at Bopodi, Shewale and Aundh and checking the attendance of workers. He also inspected areas, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk on Aundh Road, Kamble Wasti and Venuban Buddha Vihar, where the team inspected drainage lines, garbage collection points and public toilets, and heard sanitation-related complaints from residents.

Aundh–Baner assistant ward commissioner Vijay Naykal, municipal health chief Vijay Bhoir, health inspectors and supervisors were part of the team.

“Many workers scheduled to begin duty at 6 am were found reaching around 7 am,” he said, directing officials to initiate action against employees responsible for negligence.

Wadekar said similar early-morning inspections will be conducted across the city to review sanitation work and ensure accountability among civic staff.

Avinash Sapkal, head, PMC solid waste management department, said, “I will look into the issue and speak with the respective ward commissioner and make sure that the staff perform their duties as per the norms,” he said.