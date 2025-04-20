Deputy superintendent from Land Records department booked in bribery case 

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com The complainant claimed that all necessary government fees had been paid, and the land had been measured in 2023 and 2024. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

PUNE: Amarsingh Ramchandra Patil, deputy superintendent and surveyor from the Land Records Department, Haveli, has been booked by the Yerwada Police in a bribery case. The FIR was lodged on Friday after a complaint was filed by a businessman. As per the complainant, the accused demanded a bribe of ₹50 lakh for demarcating land at survey numbers 181/3, 181/4A, 181/6, and 181/9/1 in Hadapsar.

The complainant claimed that all necessary government fees had been paid, and the land had been measured in 2023 and 2024. According to police, the complainant refused to pay the bribe. The businessman further alleged that Patil threatened to misuse drones to damage his property under the guise of official land surveys.

Police said, that when the complainant seemed unwilling to fulfil the demands, the accused allegedly threatened, pressured and created a fraudulent ‘C’ copy of neighbouring land records, despite being a government servant, to cause financial damage by misrepresenting the land boundaries.

The FIR has been lodged under Sections 308(2), 198, and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.