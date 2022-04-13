Despite Covid curbs eased, 19 of 34 PMC-owned swimming tanks are shut
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) owns 34 swimming tanks in Pune out of which 19 have become non-functional due to various reasons. Despite the Covid-19 restrictions being eased in the state, the pools remain shut during the summer, a time when most people get ready to take a dip due tot he scorching heat.
Five tanks that are in the contractors’ possession and have large dues were sealed last week.
PMC sports officer Santosh Warule said, “It is true that almost 19 swimming tanks are non-functional. The main reason for this is that they are either not maintained or contractors have dues at some places or their tender period has got over.”
“Many sports facilities owned by the PMC were used as Covid-19 isolation centres. Even swimming and sports activities were banned. These facilities were not kept in proper condition. At some places, the tender period got over. At other places, contractors or political workers used these facilities.”
The sports department has started checking each property and its status. Warule said, “The PMC sealed some tanks as they were getting used illegally. Even the PMC has to ensure that the dues are recovered from the contractor.”
According to the sports department, “The swimming tanks require a lot of maintenance to keep them in good shape. Some tanks are in bad condition. We will take a review of each tank and after carrying out proper maintenance, they will be made operational.”
A PMC officer said, “It is true that the state government and the PMC commissioner allowed opening up of the swimming tanks but as the tanks are not in good shape, most of them are not able to open.”
Citizen Satish Vishwasrao said, “I am a regular swimmer. But as tanks are not operationaI, we need to go a long distance.” Another citizen Satish Bhosale said, “Kids are eager to swim. We went to the swimming tank at Taljai to inquire but no one gave us any answers as to when it would open.” At many places, kids are inquiring about the swimming tanks as they have not been able to swim for the last two years.
SPPUs international centre to help students from USA study Indian culture
PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University has entered into an agreement with The American Institute of Indian Studies, an international centre of Pune University, to enable students not only in Africa and Afghanistan but also in the US to study Indian culture, language and civic life. It will help to encourage higher education in India. The MoU was signed on Wednesday at the university. All living expenses will be borne by the organization.
Pune district reports 27 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 27 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 231 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported eight new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,509 and the death toll stood at 7,203. Of which 9.71 million are first doses, 7.85 million second and 311,671 precautionary doses.
PMRDA commences drive against illegal structures in Pune
After Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has started an anti-encroachment drive in the region. PMRDA on Wednesday demolished illegal constructions erected at Vadki. An officer at PMRDA's building permission department, Ramda Jagtap, said, “PMRDA will not only demolish illegal constructions but will also recover the cost for demolishing these structures.” PMRDA has filed a police complaint against six developers for selling small plots to people without taking proper permission.
Elgar Parishad case: HC dismisses Varavara Rao’s plea for permanent bail, extends temporary bail by 3 months
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday rejected applications filed by Elgar Parishad case accused P Varavara Rao, seeking permanent bail on medical grounds and permission to shift to his native place in Telangana. The court has, however, extended his temporary bail period by three months to enable the 83-year-old Telugu poet to undergo cataract surgery.
Silver Oak riot: Court allows Satara police custody of arrested lawyer
Mumbai The Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Wednesday allowed Satara city police to take advocate Gunratan Sadavarte in custody, arrested in connection with the riots outside Silver Oak – the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, in connection with a case registered at Satara in October 2020, even as the Gamdevi police named his wife Jaishri Patil an accused in the riots case.
