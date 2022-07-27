DGCA approves night landing facility at Kolhapur airport
In a major boost to Kohapur airport, the Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday approved night landing facility and runway expansion at this airport. A team of DGCA officials had carried out an inspection of the airport on June 10.
Kamal Katariya, Kolhapur airport director, said, “The papers have been signed by DGCA and they have given approval for commissioning night landing, apron area and increase in runway length. Commissioning all these facilities will take two more months. There are a few procedures which need to be followed as per laws. The airport authority will hire a specialised team who have experience of night landing.”
The runway, which is currently 1,370 metre will be extended to 1,930 metre.
“Once the night landing starts, we will have more time flexibility for flight operations. Right now, we have to manage everything between sunrise and sunset. Flights will also increase and airlines will also have fewer constraints,” added Katariya.
BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik said, “The permission of night landing facility and runway expansion was a long pending issue. It will help us to land airbus-type aeroplanes at Kolhapur airport. I am thankful to the civil aviation minister – Jyotiraditya Scindia, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP Maharashtra state president Chandrakant Patil.”
Currently, Kolhapur has daily two flights for Hyderabad, one flight for Tirupati while thrice a week flight for Ahmedabad.
In April the state government allocated funds of ₹212.25 crore for the land acquisition process out of which ₹52.70 crore was released on June 2. There is a need for 25.91 hectares of land for the development of the airport.
Suhas Patil a resident from Kolhapur said, “We hope that flights for places like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi start soon. We have to go to Pune or Mumbai to catch a flight.”
Night landing proposal at Shirdi airport rejected
Last week, the DGCA rejected the night landing facility proposal at the Shirdi airport citing issues in the lighting of the runway. The airport is managed by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited (MADC). The official from MADC said, “The DGCA has suggested improvement in the lighting of the runway and we are working as per their guidance. Hopefully, in a few months we will be ready and invite DGCA for the inspection again.”
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
