Improving D.C. United aim to cool down Charlotte FC

After surrendering more goals than any team in the MLS Eastern Conference in 2025, D.C. United have become stingy this season, cutting their goals allowed from 1.94 per match to 1.25. HT Image

But wins have remained elusive as D.C. sits three points shy of the postseason cutoff in the Eastern Conference table heading into a match against Charlotte FC on Saturday in Washington.

When the teams met four weeks ago, Charlotte scored three times in a 13-minute span of the second half and rolled to a 3-1 victory, with Pep Biel registering a goal and an assist.

It was a rare lapse for D.C. United, who have since resumed their formidable defensive presence, allowing just one goal in their last three matches while going 1-0-2.

"We don't look to get too high or too low but we know that when we stick to our principles and do the things necessary that we can go out and compete against any team," said D.C. keeper Sean Johnson, who has posted six clean sheets and ranks third in MLS history with 115.

At the other end of the pitch, Tai Baribo has powered D.C., scoring 14 of its 30 goals. Louis Munteanu has been an effective secondary threat.

"We have to run more. We have to run more in behind," coach Rene Weiler said. "We have to be more present in the box. And that is what we have to do when we want to score goals."

Charlotte is unbeaten in its last seven matches , including a 3-3 draw last week at FC Cincinnati. The run has put the fourth-place Crown in position to reach the postseason for the third straight year.

Charlotte will welcome back set-piece specialist Ashley Westwood , who served a two-game suspension for yellow and red card accumulation.

"He's energetic, he's enthusiastic. He was the one you could probably hear the most in training," Charlotte coach Dean Smith said Monday. "He's itching to get back. It's good he comes in to be prepared for D.C."

Charlotte FC also will look to Biel , Idan Toklomati and Liel Abada , who has four of his goals during Charlotte's seven-match unbeaten run.

-Field Level Media

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