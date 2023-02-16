Home / Cities / Pune News / DGCA approves night landing facility at Shirdi airport

DGCA approves night landing facility at Shirdi airport

pune news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 10:42 PM IST

A team of DGCA visited Shirdi airport in May 2022 to check the preparation of the night landing. (HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Thursday, approved the night landing facility at Shirdi airport. The airlines are expected to start night flights in March or April this year.

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister, tweeted, “Om Sai Ram’ Hat-trick of Good news for Sai Bhakts and Maharashtra. After Samruddhi Mahamarg, Vande Bharat Express, now our Shirdi airport gets the ‘Night landing’ licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today (Thursday). The airlines are expected to start the night flights as early as March/April 2023 onwards.” (sic)

A team of DGCA visited Shirdi airport in May 2022 to check the preparation of the night landing, however, DGCA had not approved the facility and suggested a few changes.

“Currently, 13 flights operate from this airport. More flights are expected to be added now. As the CM, I was fortunate to work on it and start the ‘Shirdi Greenfield Airport’ in 2017 and now one more milestone achieved again by our Govt led by CM Eknath Shinde,” tweeted Fadnavis. (sic)

The runway of Shirdi airport is expanded from 2,500 metres to 3,200 metres.

Currently, Shirdi airport operates between 10 am to 6 pm now the timing is expected to increase at the airport.

