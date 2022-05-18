DGCA team to visit Shirdi airport May-end, night landing facility to start soon
A team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will be visiting Shirdi airport to inspect the night landing facility in the last week of May.
The night landing facility will boost traffic at Shirdi airport as there is a huge demand for night flights.
“Once we receive approval from DGCA, we will start the night landing facility from the Shiridi airport. The airport authorities have upgraded various systems at the runway, which will make night-landing a smooth experience for the flyers,” said Deepak Kapoor, vice-chairman and managing director of the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC).
Tejas Suryanvanshi, a frequent flyer from Chennai, shared his view on social media, “Night landing facility at Shirdi will be a major boost as many flyers can reach early morning to Shirdi and after taking blessings from Shirdi Sai Baba one can book a return flight early.” (sic)
Shirdi airport has received ₹150 crore from the Maharashtra budget for the upgradation of cargo and night landing facilities.
Kapoor had called a meeting of officials at Shirdi airport to know the various problems faced by citizens at the airport and its premises.
“The facilities in guest rooms will be also upgraded. I have suggested a few changes to the present facility,” added Kapoor.
The runway of Shirdi airport is expanded from 2,500 metres to 3,200 metres.
Currently, Shirdi airport has flights for Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tirupati.
-
Punjab CM gives in to farmers’ demand on advancing paddy sowing
The Punjab government on Wednesday partially accepted the demands raised by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha by agreeing to advance the paddy transplantation in three phases beginning June 7. Mann said he would take up the issue of purchasing premium variety aromatic basmati with the Centre and take a decision accordingly. He said that the government would also take a call on the purchase of maize by state agencies shortly.
-
DK Shivakumar on panchayat elections: 'Can we call ourselves a democracy...'
The Supreme Court last Tuesday ordered that all states and union territories must hold pending elections to their local bodies before May 20 while hearing a case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local municipal corporation responsible for the administration of the city, has been functioning without an elected council ever since September 2020 after its term expired.
-
Sutradhara’s Tales: Pune talims’ enduring history
Amongst various medieval institutions of Pune, the prominent institution for encouraging physical capacities and wrestling were “talims” of Pune. Few older talims were renovated and expanded during Peshwa Madhavrao I reign. The vastads/ustads were masters appointed for the training of wrestlers or pugilists. Wrestlers from north India would come to Peshwa darbar and challenge the wrestlers in Pune; it was known as “Khamb Thokne”. Dasra award was ₹150 for the winning champion, according to one record.
-
In Karnataka, over 86,000 BPL families wait for payments under housing schemes
An increasing number of farmers and BPL (below poverty line) card holders in Karnataka are falling into a debt trap after failing to receive compensation under various government schemes that promise payment after they build pakka houses with their own money. Beneficiaries under these schemes are promised 100 per cent of the cost of building a pakka house. Payments have been pending since July last year for 919 people in Bengaluru (Urban) district alone.
-
Bengaluru civic body wants 69 lakh from 150-yr-old school. Karnataka HC says...
The Karnataka High Court has quashed the notice of ₹69 lakh in betterment charge the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) demanded from the 150-year-old Good Shepherd Convent here. The school sought to build an additional four floors on an existing 100-year-old building on its campus. But the BBMP calculated betterment charge on the entire 23 acres of land. The Good Shepard Society/ School stands on 23 acres “in the heart of the city.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics