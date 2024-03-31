Direct flight to Tirupati from Kolhapur kicks off from today

The Kolhapur to Tirupati direct flight service has resumed from Kolhapur Airport and passengers are happy that the much-awaited flight service has been restarted after a long gap. Now, Star Air Company has resumed the Kolhapur to Tirupati flight service, much to the passengers’ delight. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Earlier, the Kolhapur to Tirupati flight service had been started by a private passenger airline only to be aborted after some time. Now, Star Air Company has resumed the Kolhapur to Tirupati flight service, much to the passengers’ delight.

To begin with, Kolhapur to Tirupati flights have been scheduled three days a week namely Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday. While the take-off from Kolhapur Airport is at 11 am, the flight will reach Tirupati at 12 pm. The same day, the flight will take off from Tirupati at 12.35 pm and reach Kolhapur at 1.45 pm.

Nandkumar Gurav, Star Air Company manager, said, “This flight of the Star Air Company (Kolhapur to Tirupati) is starting from the new terminal building of Kolhapur Airport. It is getting a good response from travellers and 80% of the bookings for April have been completed.”

Anil Shinde, Kolhapur Airport director, said, “The much-awaited Kolhapur to Tirupati flight has started from today. The flight will reach Tirupati from Kolhapur in one hour and 10 minutes. Currently, this flight service will continue for three days a week. After seeing the response of the passengers, the flights will be increased on this route.”

Aditya Mohite from Kolhapur said, “We often go to Tirupati Balaji to take darshan but we travel by train. But now with a direct flight from Kolhapur to Tirupati, it will be convenient for us.”