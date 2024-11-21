Menu Explore
Discount at hotels, free fuel to boost voter turnout in Pune

By Dheeraj Bengrut
Nov 21, 2024 08:00 AM IST

Residents of Sucasa CHSL, Wakad, Pune took efforts to create awareness among their housing society residents and out of 1,000 odd voters in the society more than 900 resident voted on Wednesday

To boost voter turnout in their respective areas, several housing societies organised free breakfast for those who voted during the assembly elections. At the same time, the Hoteliers Association and the Pune Petrol Pumps Association announced discounts and free fuel to citizens who voted during assembly polls.  

The Petrol Dealers Association had declared a scheme to give <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 petrol free on purchase of engine oil at the petrol pumps in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The Petrol Dealers Association had declared a scheme to give 50 petrol free on purchase of engine oil at the petrol pumps in Pune district. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“We urged all residents of our society to vote 100%. And once their voting was completed, we had arranged for Maharashtrian Misal breakfast for those who voted in our society parking lot,” said Nahush Naik, a resident of Ramtirth Housing Society in Chinchwad.  

Residents of Sucasa CHSL, Wakad, Pune took efforts to create awareness among their housing society residents and out of 1,000 odd voters in the society more than 900 resident voted on Wednesday.

Moreover, hotels and cafes offered discounts or free items to encourage voter turnout in their respective areas. 

“At our cafe on Sinhagad Road, we offered a 10 per cent discount on orders above 200 for customers who voted. This is to encourage and create awareness about voting amongst citizens, while we promoted it on our social media handles as well,” said Indrakumar Shinde, owner of Anu’s Cafe at Sinhagad Road.   

On the other hand, the Petrol Dealers Association had declared a scheme to give 50 petrol free on purchase of engine oil at the petrol pumps in Pune district.  

“For every election, we come up with attractive discounts and schemes for citizens to encourage them to vote,” Dhruv Ruparel, president of the Petrol Dealers Association said. 

