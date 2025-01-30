Menu Explore
DPDC meeting on Thursday  

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 30, 2025 06:54 AM IST

Following the Assembly elections, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will convene the first meeting of the Pune District Planning Committee (DPDC)

Following the Assembly elections, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar will convene the first meeting of the Pune District Planning Committee (DPDC). The meeting on Thursday, which will be held at the Council Hall in the city, is likely to be attended by most of the MPs and MLAs from the district. 

It is expected that Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil, Dattatray Bharne and Madhuri Misal will attend this meeting. (HT PHOTO)
It is expected that Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil, Dattatray Bharne and Madhuri Misal will attend this meeting. (HT PHOTO)

It is expected that Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil, Dattatray Bharne and Madhuri Misal will attend this meeting. From the opposition parties, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe are likely to attend this meeting. 

