Driver hired to help Pune resident relocate flees with goods; arrested

PUNE Abhinav Verma (30) - who was relocating from Pune to Mumbai lost his belongings when a 27-year-old vehicle driver he had hired to help him move fled enroute to Mumbai.

The complainant is a native of Delhi and works at a hotel reservation aggregator platform, according to police.

The driver, identified as Ashwin Raghunath Raikar, 27, a resident of Dhayarigaon area of Pune, has been arrested by the Pune police. The police have recovered the vehicle and are on the lookout for an accomplice. Raikar has been remanded to police custody till February 4.

“If you search for the names of the companies, which are run by the same set of people, there are several such complaints against them. Because of multiple bad reviews against one name, they changed their names. We are looking for two more people,” said police sub- inspector Ashwini Bhosale of Mundhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mundhwa police station.