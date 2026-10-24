Anti-SIR protest LIVE: CJP's Das says ‘CEC’s days are numbered’; Yogendra Yadav calls for human chain in Hyderabad
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: CJP leaders have vowed to continue their movement against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Meanwhile, activist Yogendra Yadav has called for a “human chain” against “vote chori” at 4 pm in Hyderabad.
- 34 Mins ago‘Movement will continue,’ says CJP
- 38 Mins agoEconomist Parakala Prabhakar joins call for ‘human chain’ in Hyderabad at 4 pm
- 43 Mins ago'Let's see what happens,' CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka say after appearing before SEM
- 45 Mins agoSEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das to submit proof of Delhi address in peace bond violation case
- 47 Mins agoOver 150 protesters briefly detained in Delhi on Friday amid ECI march
- 51 Mins agoYogendra Yadav calls for ‘human chain’ in Hyderabad
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das launched a fresh attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, claiming his “days are numbered.” “Unfortunately, the most dishonourable men are in positions of power in our country today. But. Their time is up,” Das said in a post on X, even as CJP leaders vowed to continue their movement against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls....Read More
Das, along with CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, was detained following an incident on October 12, when they scaled a gate and entered Jantar Mantar, a day after it was de-notified as a protest site.
After spending a week in judicial custody, the two leaders were granted relief on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each. They submitted written undertakings committing to maintain peace and public tranquillity and not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the area is officially re-notified as a designated protest site.
Das and Ranka appeared at the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Delhi's Mandir Marg Police Station on Friday afternoon after being asked by the court to appear in person with their sureties while being released in the earlier hearing.
Yogendra Yadav's ‘human chain’ call
Activist Yogendra Yadav has called for a “human chain” in Hyderabad's Tank Bund on Saturday.
“Hyderabad, join the human chain at Tank Bund this Saturday, 4 PM, with the national flag to stand against vote chori and defend electoral democracy,” Yadav said in a post on X.
He added, “Let’s raise our voices for free and fair elections!”
Why is CEC Gyanesh Kumar under fire?
The demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar flared after an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions taken by the poll body. These included those linked to the SIR.
The Election Commission has rejected these allegations, saying that major decisions, including the SIR of electoral rolls, had been taken unanimously by the full commission.
Delhi HC rejects Neha Bora's plea against signing peace bond
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea by All India Students' Association president Neha Bora, challenging a police notice asking them to execute a peace bond.
The HC held that there was sufficient material before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) to take such action against them. Justice Subramonium Prasad said the notice met the requirement of law and was “not based merely on hearsay material.”
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: ‘Movement will continue,’ says CJP
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka on Friday, when asked about the anti-CEC stir, said, “The movement will continue. We are not leaders; we are custodians of this platform that the people of this country have given us, and we are just trying to do our best.”
“The movement will continue whether we are in jail or outside. We have learnt a lot about ourselves and how the regime operates. We will, of course, change and evolve as necessary,” PTI news agency cited Ranka as saying.
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Economist Parakala Prabhakar joins call for ‘human chain’ in Hyderabad at 4 pm
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Economist Parakala Prabhakar joined the call for a “human chain” at Hyderabad's Tank Bund at 4 pm on Saturday.
He said the “human chain” was being formed to “demand dissolution of this ECI, scrapping of SIR, restoration of all deleted eligible voters, revocation of 2023 Appointment of CEC & ECs law, making of ECI independent & transparent & restoration of democracy.” He urged those joining to bring the National Flag and placards.
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: 'Let's see what happens,' CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka say after appearing before SEM
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared at the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Delhi's Mandir Marg Police Station on Friday afternoon. They were asked by the court to appear in person with their sureties while being released in the earlier hearing.
Before attending the proceedings, Das stopped briefly outside the police station to respond to media questions and said that the future course of action would be decided after seeing how things turn out at the police. “Let's see what happens here,” Das said when asked if he would approach the high court. Das and Ranka were accompanied by CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh.
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: SEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das to submit proof of Delhi address in peace bond violation case
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: A special executive magistrate (SEM) on Friday directed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das to submit documents proving his current residential address in Delhi.
Das and Ranka had appeared at the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Delhi's Mandir Marg Police Station on Friday afternoon after being asked by the court to appear in person with their sureties while being released in the earlier hearing.
SEM (New Delhi) Ritu Raj noted that the documents submitted did not include a rent agreement or lease document to establish Das’s Delhi address. Das’s legal team sought time to gather the required documents. The magistrate accepted the request and listed the matter for November 17, when the documents are to be reviewed.
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Over 150 protesters briefly detained in Delhi on Friday amid ECI march
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: A group of around 250 protesters, under a platform “People Against SIR”, on Friday afternoon convened near the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in central Delhi and tried to march till the office of the Election Commission of India, but were stopped by the police. Between 150 and 200 people were detained and were released in an hour, officers aware of the matter said.
Among those present during the march were CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat, CPI’s Annie Raja, activist Yogendra Yadav and student-activists from the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), Revolutionary Workers’ Party of India (RWPI), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and All India Youth Federation (AIYF).
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Yogendra Yadav calls for ‘human chain’ in Hyderabad
Anti-SIR protest LIVE: Activist Yogendra Yadav has called for a “human chain” in Hyderabad's Tank Bund on Saturday.
“Hyderabad, join the human chain at Tank Bund this Saturday, 4 PM, with the national flag to stand against vote chori and defend electoral democracy,” Yadav said in a post on X.
He added, “Let’s raise our voices for free and fair elections!”