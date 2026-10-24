Anti-SIR protest LIVE: CJP's Das says ‘CEC’s days are numbered’; Yogendra Yadav calls for human chain in Hyderabad

Das, along with CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, was detained following an incident on October 12, when they scaled a gate and entered Jantar Mantar, a day after it was de-notified as a protest site.

After spending a week in judicial custody, the two leaders were granted relief on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each. They submitted written undertakings committing to maintain peace and public tranquillity and not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the area is officially re-notified as a designated protest site.

Das and Ranka appeared at the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court at Delhi's Mandir Marg Police Station on Friday afternoon after being asked by the court to appear in person with their sureties while being released in the earlier hearing.

Yogendra Yadav's ‘human chain’ call

Activist Yogendra Yadav has called for a “human chain” in Hyderabad's Tank Bund on Saturday.

“Hyderabad, join the human chain at Tank Bund this Saturday, 4 PM, with the national flag to stand against vote chori and defend electoral democracy,” Yadav said in a post on X.

He added, “Let’s raise our voices for free and fair elections!”

Why is CEC Gyanesh Kumar under fire?

The demonstrations against CEC Gyanesh Kumar flared after an investigative report by The Indian Express that claimed Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions taken by the poll body. These included those linked to the SIR.

The Election Commission has rejected these allegations, saying that major decisions, including the SIR of electoral rolls, had been taken unanimously by the full commission.

Delhi HC rejects Neha Bora's plea against signing peace bond

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court rejected a plea by All India Students' Association president Neha Bora, challenging a police notice asking them to execute a peace bond.

The HC held that there was sufficient material before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) to take such action against them. Justice Subramonium Prasad said the notice met the requirement of law and was “not based merely on hearsay material.”