Udta Teer box office collection day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s film opens at ₹4.10 crore, narrowly edges Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer opened at the box office with modest numbers despite a wide theatrical release. The spy comedy received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and failed to draw large crowds through much of its opening day. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Udta Teer had a modest start by box office.

Udta Teer box office update According to Sacnilk, Udta Teer earned ₹4.10 crore net in India across 6,265 shows on day 1. The film registered an overall theatre occupancy of 13% on Friday. The film's occupancy reportedly increased to 25% during the night shows, a promising sign for the remainder of the weekend.

Competing with Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar Udta Teer arrived in theatres while Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar continued their runs at the box office. Both films, which released the previous week, have also recorded modest performances at the box office.

Nayyi Navelli collected merely ₹60 lakh net in India on Friday, its eighth day in theatres. Prahaar, which was also running in day 8, earned ₹60 lakh net as well. Udta Teer was able to easily draw audiences away from them on release day. Nayyi Naveli saw a drop of 50% from Thursday, while Prahaar's collections dipped by 60%.

Udta Teer surpasses Pati Patni Aur Woh Do When compared with Ayushmann Khurrana's previous releases, Udta Teer has marginally surpassed his 2026 release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film earned around ₹4 crore net in India on its opening day, while Udta Teer collected ₹4.10 crore net, putting it slightly ahead.

The spy comedy has also comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021) and Doctor G (2022). While Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opened at ₹3.75 crore net in India, Doctor G earned ₹3.87 crore net on its first day in theatres. However, the film remains far behind Ayushmann's highest opener - Thamma, which earned ₹23 crore on opening day.