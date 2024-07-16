DTE starts Centre of excellence in robotics and automation

State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Centre of Excellence in Robotics and Automation’ at the Government Polytechnic College at Shivajinagar. Soon, four robotics projects will be initiated at the facility, and students will be trained for the same. (HT PHOTO)

Soon, four robotics projects will be initiated at the facility, and students will be trained for the same.

“This is the first such centre in the state where four robotics and automation projects are being developed and hands-on training will be given to our technical courses students through this facility. A budget of ₹4 crore was allocated to develop this centre by the Department of Technical Education (DTE),” Dattatray Jadhav, Pune DTE divisional joint director said.

This centre is going to help thousands of students from technical education diploma courses across the state.

“Students from mechanical, electrical and electronics streams will be trained at this facility. It has Python program software installed, and the robots work on the projects with 100 per cent accuracy,” said Rajendra Patil, principal of Govt Polytechnic, Pune.