Duo molests woman in land grab case

Pune: The police have booked two persons for allegedly molesting a woman, who ran a state government milk distribution booth, at Yerawada on November 3. The FIR lodged by the complainant on November 7 states that the duo arrived at the scene with a crane and claimed that the land where the booth was located belonged to them and forcibly tried to evict her from the open plot. One of the accused claiming to have committed five murders gave death threats if she did not vacate the premises. The duo ransacked the booth and misbehaved with her.

((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))