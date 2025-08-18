Early morning entry of mandals may disrupt Pune’s traditional Ganesh immersion procession

The immersion (visarjan) day of Ganeshotsav in Pune may witness unprecedented disruption on Laxmi Road, as several Ganpati Mandals from the Peth areas plan to begin their immersion procession as early as 7 am. The move has sparked concern among the city’s traditional Manache Ganpati Mandals, who have long held the ceremonial right to lead the immersion parade in the afternoon. The move has sparked concern among the city’s traditional Manache Ganpati Mandals, who have long held the ceremonial right to lead the immersion parade in the afternoon. (HT)

According to reports, around 35 to 40 mandals from central Pune have formed a collective under the slogan “Ek Ganpati, Ek Pathak” and declared their intent to proceed towards Laxmi Road in the morning, regardless of the established order.

Traditionally, the Manache Ganpati Mandals hold symbolic precedence, starting the immersion procession in a specific sequence that reflects over a century of ritual discipline. Their members have voiced strong objections to the Peth mandals’ early start, warning that such a move could lead to disorder and potential clashes.

“The procession is not just about pride; it is about preserving the sanctity and structure of a spiritual tradition that unites Pune,” said a senior member of a Manacha Ganpati Mandal, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Breaking this sequence could confuse devotees, overwhelm security personnel, and set a dangerous precedent for years to come.”

However, leaders of the Peth area mandals insist that their decision stems from practical concerns rather than defiance.

Ganesh Bhokare of the Mutheshwar Ganpati Mandal said, “We cannot wait endlessly for our turn. The immersion is for every mandal and every devotee, not just the Manache Ganpati. If we don’t start early, we’re forced to wait till late at night, which is unfair. That’s why we’re determined to begin in the morning this year.”

The city police are reportedly on high alert, anticipating the possibility of multiple processions converging on Laxmi Road at the same time. With thousands of dhol-tasha pathaks, volunteers, and devotees expected to crowd the route, the risk of confusion and mismanagement is significant.

Authorities are currently in talks with both groups in an effort to de-escalate tensions and ensure the smooth and safe conduct of one of Pune’s most iconic religious events.