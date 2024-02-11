Edu institute where students were allegedly sexually assaulted under PCMC scanner

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched an investigation into an educational institute in Ravet where students were reportedly sexually assaulted and molested. To prevent any similar incidents at the institute, PCMC formed a committee to conduct a parallel investigation into the institute’s compliance and operations. The 58-year-old director of the institute was arrested by the police on January 30 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student and has been booked under section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Pradeep Jambhale-Patil, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said written instructions will be issued to the property owner on Monday who has given his building on lease to run the school.

“The landlord will be asked to cancel the lease with the institute director who had allegedly sexually assaulted a student and some students were allegedly molested. A letter will be given to the Pimpri Chinchwad police asking them to verify the records of the tenants who have taken this property on lease,” he said.

The civic body has also written to the State Education Department recommending de-recognizing the schools run by the trust and social welfare department to take action for illegally running the hostel at the school, said the officials.

Jambhale-Patil further informed the building permission department of PCMC during the investigation, found illegal structures being developed for Parking space.

“A notice will be issued to the school for the illegal parking structure and eventually it will be removed. We are also checking if any encroachment or other violation of norms is done at the institute and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.

As per the police, a former student of the academy assisting the director in the crime was later arrested on January 31 and booked under a similar section.

Following the arrest, four more students have filed molestation cases against the director. The accused is a habitual offender and a student of the academy had filed a similar complaint of sexual harassment against the director in 2014. The duos are in magistrate custody and the probe is underway, the authorities said.