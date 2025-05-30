Educational institute’s staff stage protests over non-payment of salaries

Protests against a city-based educational institution escalated on Thursday following the death of an employee who had reportedly not been paid salary for 11 months. Members of the Patit Pavan Sanghatana (PPS) staged protest at the institute alleging that the college administration had deliberately withheld the employee’s salary. The 37-year-old who worked as an electrician at the institute was found dead at his residence in Jaybhawaninagar in Kothrud on Tuesday afternoon. The family alleged that he took the extreme step due to financial stress caused by the prolonged non-payment of salary. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the family, the staff had made a video call to a clerk at the institute shortly before his death, during which he mentioned that he was ending his life.

PPS city guardian Manoj Nair said the organisation has also demanded that the state government appoint an administrator to oversee the functioning of the institute.

The deceased’s family has sought criminal action against the management, holding the institute’s director accountable. “This must be investigated thoroughly, and those responsible for the financial distress leading to the suicide must be booked,” a family member said.

When contacted, institute declined to comment on the incident.

Sandesh Deshmane, senior inspector, Kothrud Police Station, said the matter is under investigation.