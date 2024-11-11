Eighth TET held in peaceful manner across Maha

After the controversy around the last (seventh) Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and its results, the Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) on Sunday held the eighth TET across 1,023 examination centres in Maharashtra amid several precautionary measures and the use of new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology to avoid cheating during the examination. Entry for aspiring students for the first paper began at 9.30 am and the same rules were implemented for the second paper as well. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Students attempted two examination papers on Sunday; the first from 11 am to 1 pm, and the second from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Entry for aspiring students for the first paper began at 9.30 am and the same rules were implemented for the second paper as well.

In a first this year, the MSEC used frisking technology to check each and every candidate at every examination centre. Every examinee and all officers and employees involved in the examination work were checked by metal detectors while entering the examination centres. Biometrics of each and every student were carried out while entering the examination centres, and their attendance was marked based on the same. Candidates were admitted into the centres only after taking their photos and matching them with the photos on their application forms to prevent admission of fake students.

CCTV cameras were installed at all entrances of every examination centre, inside every examination hall, and inside every centre director’s room. Live access to these cameras was given to every education officer (primary) and to the examination council at the state level. There was continuous control through this system with the help of AI, said state examination council chairman Nandkumar Bedse.

In Pune city, there were TET centres at various schools and colleges such as New English School Tilak Road, Bhave High School, MES Garware College and several other educational institutions. Anuradha Oak, MSEC commissioner, said, “Students took both TET exam papers on Sunday in a peaceful manner across the state. There wasn’t a single untoward incident reported during the examination.”

The last TET was held on November 21, 2021 by the MSEC for which 468,679 students appeared. For the eighth TET held Sunday, a total 353,937 students have registered from across Maharashtra.