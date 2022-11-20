Home / Cities / Pune News / Electric meter tampering on rise in Pune

Electric meter tampering on rise in Pune

pune news
Published on Nov 20, 2022 01:34 AM IST

MSEDCL has reported a rise in meter tampering activities in the Pune division as 5,719 cases of electricity theft and 1,591 cases of unauthorised use have been reported in the last 6 months

MSEDCL has reported a rise in meter tampering activities in the Pune division as 5,719 cases of electricity theft and 1,591 cases of unauthorised use have been reported in the last 6 months. (HT PHOTO (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
MSEDCL has reported a rise in meter tampering activities in the Pune division as 5,719 cases of electricity theft and 1,591 cases of unauthorised use have been reported in the last 6 months. (HT PHOTO (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByJigar Hindocha

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has reported a rise in meter tampering activities in the Pune division as 5,719 cases of electricity theft and 1,591 cases of unauthorised use of electricity have been reported in the last 6 months.

Between April to October 2022, a stringent campaign against malpractices has been implemented and 47,563 connections have been inspected.

A total of 5,719 cases of electricity theft worth 16.07 crore have been exposed, while 1,591 cases of unauthorised electricity consumption worth 6.43 crore have been reported.

“When all these metres were inspected, it was found that almost all the consumers had tampered with the metres. All these meters were seized and sent for inspection at the testing department. It was found that all these 198 consumers had tampered with the metres,” MSEDCL, Pune region spokesperson said.

“According to the rules, the consumers have been given a deadline to pay the dues of electricity theft and if these customers do not pay the amount within the prescribed period, strict action will be taken against them as per Electricity Act-2003. Electricity theft is a punishable offence and If proven in the court, a provision of rigorous imprisonment has been made for the customer who steals electricity,” the spokesperson added.

“MSEDCL will be more aggressive against the miscreants in the future. Various campaigns are being implemented in all the regions,” said Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out