Electric meter tampering on rise in Pune

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) has reported a rise in meter tampering activities in the Pune division as 5,719 cases of electricity theft and 1,591 cases of unauthorised use of electricity have been reported in the last 6 months.

Between April to October 2022, a stringent campaign against malpractices has been implemented and 47,563 connections have been inspected.

A total of 5,719 cases of electricity theft worth ₹16.07 crore have been exposed, while 1,591 cases of unauthorised electricity consumption worth ₹6.43 crore have been reported.

“When all these metres were inspected, it was found that almost all the consumers had tampered with the metres. All these meters were seized and sent for inspection at the testing department. It was found that all these 198 consumers had tampered with the metres,” MSEDCL, Pune region spokesperson said.

“According to the rules, the consumers have been given a deadline to pay the dues of electricity theft and if these customers do not pay the amount within the prescribed period, strict action will be taken against them as per Electricity Act-2003. Electricity theft is a punishable offence and If proven in the court, a provision of rigorous imprisonment has been made for the customer who steals electricity,” the spokesperson added.

“MSEDCL will be more aggressive against the miscreants in the future. Various campaigns are being implemented in all the regions,” said Vijay Singhal, Chairman and Managing Director of MSEDCL.