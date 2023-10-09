Endangered Egyptian Vulture rescued

PUNE: An Egyptian Vulture – categorised as an ‘endangered’ bird species by a recent report – was rescued from Indapur on October 6. The bird, which had suffered injuries and dehydration and was admitted to the RESQ Wildlife Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) at Bavdhan, is showing signs of improvement and veterinary officials are hopeful that it will soon be returned to its natural habitat. The Egyptian Vulture, an ‘endangered’ bird species by a recent report, was rescued from Indapur on October 6. (HT)

On the evening of October 6, the forest department received a call from a village in Indapur about a vulture having been spotted and being unable to move. The department then informed the RESQ Charitable Trust (RESQCT), an NGO which works for the cause of wildlife and manages the TTC at Bavdhan. The NGO’s Daund team named ‘ECO-RESQ’ along with forest officials reached the location and rescued the injured and dehydrated Egyptian Vulture which was unable to fly. The bird was admitted to the RESQ Wildlife TTC, Bavdhan, the very same night.

Dr Chetan Vanjari, veterinarian, RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “Upon initial observation, the vulture appeared weak, necessitating a thorough examination. The X-ray showed congestion around the bird’s lungs, indicating a possible respiratory infection.”

“We’ve initiated fluid therapy and administered pain-relieving medications. Thankfully, the bird is now showing signs of improvement, taking short flights within its rehab enclosure. The bird’s samples have been sent for testing, and while the results are still awaited, hopes are high for the vulture’s full recovery and eventual return to its natural habitat,” Dr Vanjari said.

The Egyptian Vulture, despite being relatively widespread across the country, is listed as ‘endangered’ by the IUCN Red List and marked in ‘rapid decline’ as per the ‘State of India’s Birds 2023’ report. In Pune district, these vultures inhabit open areas like the grasslands around Saswad, Jejuri, Kurkumbh and Baramati.

Dr Vanjari stressed that the role of Egyptian Vultures in our ecosystem is unparalleled as they not only consume dead animals and reduce the spread of diseases but also feed on eggs, showcasing remarkable behaviours like using stones to crack them open. He said that their contribution to maintaining the ecological balance is vital.

Neha Panchamiya, founder and president, RESQCT, said, “There are lots of wild animals coming to this facility on a day-to-day basis. Before this vulture bird, a Gaur with a broken leg was admitted from Kolhapur. Apart from that, two hyenas, two Chausinga and other animals were brought from the Katraj Animal Rescue Centre, and are being treated at the facility. All animals coming to this facility are treated; not a single animal is turned down.”

The TTC at Bavdhan is benefitting wild animals being rescued from across western Maharashtra. Currently, over 100 wild animals including birds and turtles are being treated at this facility. Although the facility was built in March, it began operations in August and the entire facility has been managed by the RESQCT ever since. Currently, the first phase of the centre is operational and discussions are underway about the next phase of activation. Even after a month however, the centre is facing issues that are creating obstacles for the administration.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune Forest Division, said, “It is normal for such a big project like the TTC to experience some difficulties as it is still in the beginning phase. There are certain issues like electricity, Wifi connection/s and repairs. However, the department is working on these problems and they will be sorted out in the next few days.”

Panchamiya acknowledged that there are certain obstacles in running this facility but both the RSQCT and the forest department are working towards finding solutions. “Earlier, there was absolutely no facility for wildlife care but with this facility, many animals are benefitting and this is what I think is more important and we are using this facility to the best of our capacity,” she said.

